Corbin Andrew Aguilar, 17, Brodhead, died Tuesday in Brodhead. Private memorial services and visitation will be held at a later date. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Allan R. Bartz, 80, Beloit, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Deborah E. Bryant, 69, Delavan, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Bonnie L. Foley, 79, Fort Atkinson, died Thursday at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jolanda Mary Hollibush, 73, Rockford, Illinois, died Wednesday in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Rockford, Illinois, is assisting the family.
James Edward Kusch Sr., 72, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carol A. Ott, 66, Whitewater, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.