Jacklyn O. Baehr, 70, Delavan, died Tuesday at Walworth Mercy Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Donna Ellen Craig, 85, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Marjorie A. Gaulke, 101, Cambridge, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday at Our House, Cambridge. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jeanette S. Roth, 95, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Steven K. Whitfield, 78, Lake Geneva, formerly of Rhode Island, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.