Jeff Hassinger, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Funeral arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Corwin E. “Cork” Hilton, 96, Milton, died Tuesday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.
Daniel R. LaBonne, 89, Delavan, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gerald C. “Jerry” Larsen, 75, Janesville, formerly of Grand Forks, North Dakota, died Tuesday at Willard Haus, Janesville. Services will be at a later date in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.