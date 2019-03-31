Curtis M. Cornellier, age 35, South Beloit, Illinois, formerly Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangments are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Roland V. “Rollie” Freund, 79, Elkhorn, died Friday at Seasons Hospice, Waukesha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

William C. Kerr, 70, Janesville, died Feb. 16, in Pennsylvania. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at River Hills Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services April 13 at the church.