Orval L. Appleman, 100, Janesville, died Wednesday at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Thomas Walter Frazier, 71, Edgerton, died Saturday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Privates services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Joseph Lee Goyette, 5, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Edith Coleen Mervin, 91, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Ridge Stone Village, Elkhorn. Services will be held at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Gregory J. Mueller Sr., 61, Eagle, died Tuesday at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn.

Robert Wagner, 73, Whitewater, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.