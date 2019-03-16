Karen L. Campbell, 74, Footville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Joie Noel Giese, 36, Delavan, died Friday at home. A gathering will be held Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, from 5 to 7 p.m.

George Albert Gilbert, 56, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Marie A. Holmes, 76, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Malcolm G. Kruckenberg, 91, Edgerton, died Friday at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Graveside services will follow at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton.