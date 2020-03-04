Glen David Bouton, 70, Janesville, died Monday at home. Memorial services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Randall Evert Cox, 72, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Melvin W. Schultz, 72, Milton, died Dec. 17 at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Milton Community House, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Doris Simmons-Cary, 100, Darlington, died Tuesday at Lafayette Manor, Darlington. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Darlington United Methodist Church, Darlington. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, is assisting the family.