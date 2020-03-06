Adella B. Kopplin, 80, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Diana L. Lawson, 61, Edgerton, died Tuesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Robert Woller, 86, Lake Geneva and Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.