Mary M. Cullen, 102, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John W. DiCanio, 74, Williams Bay, died Wednesday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kari Jensen (nee Egeland), 100, Delavan, died Thursday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Kay L. Griffing, 82, of Walworth, died Friday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Harvard, Harvard, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the start of services Friday at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

LaVonne E. Johnson, 76, Milton, died Friday at Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek. A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.