Jody L. Cramer Costello, 55, Beloit, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at The Real MacCoys, Whitewater. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Frank W. Felder, 95, Brookfield, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at McKinley Place, Cedarburg. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Shirley I. Fugate, 84, Evansville, died Thursday in Albany. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Kevin J. Mullen, 65, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

David M. Wnek Sr., 60, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, March 2, at home. A gathering of friends will be from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

