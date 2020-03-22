Frances M. Laney, 70, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Michelle D. Mendiola, 48, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Tommie “Tom” L. Woodman, 69, Beloit, died Friday at home. Private services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.