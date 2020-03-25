Juan Manuel Avila, 49, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martin P. Burdick, 63, South Beloit, Illinois, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Diana DeCarlo, 60, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judith Rose Koenigs, 69, Edgerton, died March 15, in Watertown. No services are planned. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson and Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Christopher Cornelius Leavy, 58, Beloit, died Saturday at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Private services will be held at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Individual visitations will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Alma N. Wilkins, 100, Delavan, died Monday at home. Public services will be at a later date. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.