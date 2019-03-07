Jean Mary Hollis, 82, Beloit, died Tuesday at The Suites at Beloit. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mar 7Parker High School
Mar 7Marshall Middle School
Mar 7Grinnell Senior Center
Mar 7Walworth County Government Center
Mar 7Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, classroom D
