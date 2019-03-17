Ashley Anditon, 34, Darien, died Thursday in Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Melanie A. Bach, 46, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.

Jeanne L. (Loomis) Casper, 80, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mark A. Clough, 53, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Donna Marie Haakenson, 80, Evansville, died Tuesday at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cooksville Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Ronald K. Hanson, 82, Beloit, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services are planned. Family and friends are welcome to join in remembrance at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Road Dawg Family Restaurant, Beloit.

Debra Lynn Jones, 61, Beloit, died Tuesday in Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Martin J. Kitelinger, 62, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Roger A. Knapp, 69, Janesville, died Saturday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Thomas A. Lean, 66, Edgerton, died Friday at home. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Scott Paul Leetzow, 60, Evansville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Raymond Wilbur “Ray” Schultz, 75, Beloit, died Friday in Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.