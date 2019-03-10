Sherry Thurner, 68, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family

Carol M. Turner, 90, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Rhonda L. Waldie, 60, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.