Donald L. Drake, 86, Milton, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Phyllis C. Ehrenberg, 79, Clinton, died March 9 at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Private family services were held. Brian Mark Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Clinton, assisted the family.
Richard C. Heyerdahl, 84, Beloit, died Sunday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Cindy K. Hunt, 67, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at a later date in Danville, Illinois. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gregory “The General” Huppert, 74, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Hammy’s Roadside Bar, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Sturm, 85, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia R. Wasserstrass, 71, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Ada L. Watson, 83, Rockton, Illinois, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.