Barbara J. Fillbach, 84, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Edward S. Freiwald, 83, Rockford, Illinois, died March 14 at Alden Debes Health Care Center, Rockford, Illinois. Private services were held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, assisted the family.
Todd William Rasmussen, 42, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
