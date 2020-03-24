Delores “Dee” Marie Boviall, 91, Delavan, formerly of Walworth, died Saturday in Delavan. Memorial services will be at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Genevieve R. Edwardson, 89, Edgerton, died Saturday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Private family services are planned. Memorial services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sallie Etta Howard, 93, South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Private services are planned. Individual viewing will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Ryan P. Lambert, 31, Marshall, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carolyn J. Rebman, 78, Janesville, died Friday at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darrell Dean Van Hees, 78, Delavan, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private family services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.