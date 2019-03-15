Josef Braeu, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kevin McCarten, 54, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.

Rafael J. Hernandez Sr., 86, Delavan, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Doris E. Nelson, 91, Beloit, died Wednesday at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marian E. Olsen, 88, Beloit, died Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Joan Dolores VanPamel, 83, Elkhorn, formerly Delavan, died Tuesday at RidgeStone Terrace, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Tre’ron L. “Gambino” White, 21, Beloit, died Monday in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home.

