Corwin “Cork” Hilton, 96, Milton, died Tuesday at Milton Senior Living. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Karen A. Homans, 74, West Bend, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at Froedtert West Bend Health Center, West Bend. Private family services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Marilyn Jean Ohl, 90, Delavan, died Friday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
James John Rademacher, 89, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.
James R. Schauer, 91, Janesville, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Amy T. Schrank, 31, Milton, died Thursday at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.