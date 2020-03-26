Donnel D. “Don” Gabower, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. A memorial gathering will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Caroline B. Monroe, 91, Clinton, died Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.