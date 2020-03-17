Gerald “Jerry” T. Dabson, 79, Janesville, died Thursday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary O. Gullickson, 61, formerly of Edgerton, died Sunday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Mary E. Jacobson, 86, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life is pending. Private services will be Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Harlan D. Norby, 81, Milton, died March 9 in Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
James John Rademacher, 89, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Amy T. Schrank, 31, Milton, died Thursday at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Private memorial services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Melitta M. Tofsland, 66, Edgerton, died Saturday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Joseph A. Tomasin, 67, Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Milton, died March 10 at Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert, Arizona. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.