James W. Arthur Jr., 84, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Carol J. Behrens, 84, Burlington, died Friday at Bay of Burlington Rehab Center, Burlington. Services will be at noon Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Mary Alice Brown, 85, Delavan, died Sunday at Kindred Hearts, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

June Mary Elizabeth Dobbs, 79, Delavan, died Sunday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Private services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Elvia Liz Drews, 49, Elkhorn, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Arthur G. Howe, 90, Lake Geneva, died Friday at Walworth Mercy Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

William C. “Bill” Iverson, 60, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Theodore J. Keener Sr., 92, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 23 at The Artisan, Lake Geneva. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Dorothy Mahlum, 80, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Dorothy Genevieve (James) Scharine, 99, Greenfield, formerly of Delavan, died Sunday at Layton Terrace, Greenfield. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Bibiane Duncan Vilona, 80, Fontana, died Sunday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services are pending with Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.