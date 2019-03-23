Gladys M. Fiedler, 91, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Colleen Marie Lorenz, 74, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Susan M. Newcomb, 72, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.