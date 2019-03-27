Janet K. Williams, 80, Janesville, died March 17 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Kathleen Ann LoCoco, 56, Sharon, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

David A. Staudt, 76, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.