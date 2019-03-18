Cyndy Adams-Smith, 59, Bailey, Colorado, died Wednesday at home. Services in Colorado are pending. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Janesville.

Thomas P. Panzer, 61, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Therese A. Woods, 88, Janesville, died Sunday in Brodhead. Services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.