Janice Cornford, 81, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Anne M. Curtis, 84, Hales Corners, died March 13 at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.

Thomas J. “TJ” Hilst-Poland, 40, Beloit, died Monday in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Theodore J. Keener Sr., 92, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 23 at Artisan Senior Living, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Donald A. Marx, 77, Janesville, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Harold L. Vance, 80, Beloit, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse