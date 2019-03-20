Janice Cornford, 81, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Anne M. Curtis, 84, Hales Corners, died March 13 at home. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.

Thomas J. “TJ” Hilst-Poland, 40, Beloit, died Monday in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Theodore J. Keener Sr., 92, Lake Geneva, died Feb. 23 at Artisan Senior Living, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Donald A. Marx, 77, Janesville, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Harold L. Vance, 80, Beloit, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.