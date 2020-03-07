Keith A. Simmons, 87, Delavan, died Wednesday at Williams Bay Health Services, Williams Bay. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
-
Mar 7Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Mar 7Old Armory
-
Mar 7Cargill United Methodist Church
-
Mar 7Turner Hall of Monroe
-
Mar 7Lake Geneva Middle School
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Jets lose in shootout but gain ground in standings
- Regional semifinal boys basketball: Top seeds Elkhorn, Turner survive tournament openers
- Cougars show season's worth of improvement in romp over Madison West in regional semifinal
- Lacey, Redlands too much for UW-Whitewater women, who lose in first round of NCAA DIII Tournament
- Cold-shooting night spells end to Parker boys' season in loss to Sun Prairie
- Edgerton routs Marshall in WIAA Division 3 boys regional semifinal game
- Public record for March 7, 2020
- Milton/Edgerton sixth at WIAA team state gymnastics; Elkhorn third in D2
- Loudenbeck sponsors bill asking for public notification when violent criminals are released from prison system
- Janesville crime rate hits 35-year low
Latest News
- Your Views: What do Democrats have to offer?
- Your Views: The perfect candidate does not exist, voters
- Jets lose in shootout but gain ground in standings
- Regional semifinal boys basketball: Top seeds Elkhorn, Turner survive tournament openers
- Cougars show season's worth of improvement in romp over Madison West in regional semifinal
Most Popular
Articles
- Orfordville man finds antlers that may belong to Wisconsin's highest-scoring buck
- Kryptonite Kollectibles to leave Janesville Mall
- Young Janesville robber heads to prison
- Janesville teen gets jail, probation for sex assaults of two girls
- Janesville man arrested on seventh OWI charge
- Bullet ends up in east side Janesville home
- Leap year baby already a Legend
- Plan commission approves Briar Crest Meadows subdivision
- Committee recommends liquor license for Five Points gas station under new owner
- Death notices for March 1, 2020