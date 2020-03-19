Vincent J. Cefalu Jr., 66, Dunedin, Florida, formerly of Janesville, died March 11 in Dunedin, Florida. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Dunedin, Florida. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Clearwater, Florida, is assisting the family.
Donald E. Stephenson, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Private services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Austin G. Vaught, 64, Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services are being planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.