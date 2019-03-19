William A. “Jay” Banaszynski Jr., 51, Janesville, died Saturday at home. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Charles R. Drays, 71, Milton, died Saturday at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, Rockford, Illinois. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Gathering Place, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Angela J. “Angie” Erickson, 49, Janesville, died Wednesday in Madison. A private gathering is planned at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Terry M. Peterson, 75, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Janet K. Williams, 80, Janesville died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services are pending with Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.