Robert “Bob” Haneman, 62, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. March 20 at the church.
Thomas Potter, 87, Orfordville, died Wednesday at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.