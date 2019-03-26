Lucy E. Berry, 94, Madison, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

James F. Conway, 27, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Doris May D’Angelo, 89, Milton, died Sunday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Florence I. Falk, 80, Fort Atkinson, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Michael P. Helm, 51, Delavan, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvestpoint Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Darlene E. Ingrassia, 93, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jerry Ketchum, 63, Whitewater, died Feb. 22 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Milwaukee. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Silver Lake Inn, Elkhorn.

Agnes Ardyce “Blinky” Shepstone, 84, died Thursday in Strongsville, Ohio. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral, Lake Geneva.

Jason Gene St. Clair, 36, Darien, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Friday at the funeral home.