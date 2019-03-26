Lucy E. Berry, 94, Madison, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

James F. Conway, 27, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Doris May D’Angelo, 89, Milton, died Sunday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Florence I. Falk, 80, Fort Atkinson, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Michael P. Helm, 51, Delavan, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvestpoint Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Darlene E. Ingrassia, 93, Janesville, formerly Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jerry Ketchum, 63, Whitewater, died Feb. 22 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Milwaukee. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Silver Lake Inn, Elkhorn.

Agnes Ardyce “Blinky” Shepstone, 84, died Thursday in Strongsville, Ohio. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral, Lake Geneva.

Jason Gene St. Clair, 36, Darien, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse