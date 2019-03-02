Keith Wayne Kraus, 75, Evansville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
