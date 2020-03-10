Lois A. Brellenthin, 83, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Ridgestone Gardens, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Phyllis C. Ehrenberg, 79, Janesville, died Monday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.

David L. Elmer, 64, Brooklyn, died Thursday at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Walter Price Floyd, 73, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Mitchell D. Fry, 60, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Mary Lea Hamilton, 82, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Scott D. Knepfel, 64, Edgerton, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Sally Ann Natter, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Memorial services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Joseph William Phalin, 96, Evansville, died Monday at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Footville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Gerald William Tilley, 86, Brooklyn, died Sunday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Methodist Church, Brooklyn. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Kathryn M. Tousey, 68, Elkhorn, died Feb. 24, at home. Memorial services will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.

Jarrett S. Uncapher, 24, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending with Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.