Rita R. Beyer, 90, Waukesha, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Cathy A. Hartman, 67, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned.

Blanche I. Rigert, 82, Whitewater, formerly of Delavan, died Thursday at Fairhaven, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Lane Kenneth Schweitzer, 15, Elkhorn, died Wednesday in Whitewater. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Elkhorn Middle School, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the school.