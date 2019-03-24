Robert L. Britton, 79, Walworth, died Thursday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Nancy Fiedler, 77, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Patrick J. Joyce, 50, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Rosemary J. Strand, 86, of Elkhorn, died Friday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.