Gwen Lynn (Jacobs) Broeder, 79, Pahrump, Nevada, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at home. No services were held.

Jimy E. Denton, 80, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

William Emerson, 70, Janesville, died Saturday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Lorrayne M. Leeder, 94, Evansville, died Thursday at Heights Assisted Living, Evansville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Robert L. Parr, 88, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Loretta J. Schmitt, 94, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Lakeland Health Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes & Crematory, Elkhorn.

Roger D. Stone, 79, Walworth, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned.

