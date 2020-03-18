Bruce W. Dillenbeck, 71, Allens Grove/Darien, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Walter “Walt” E. Golbuff, 86, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services planned for today and Thursday are canceled. Private family services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Grahler, 70, Fort Atkinson, died Monday. Private services are planned because of the state’s 10-person limit on gatherings. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Donald L. Meyerhofer, 85, Lake Geneva, died Friday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Harlan D. Norby, 81, Milton, died March 9 in Janesville. Private services will be held in response to the statewide ban placed by Gov. Tony Evers limiting public gatherings to 10 people. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Malvin Pester, 64, Brodhead, died Monday at Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe. No services are planned. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
James John Rademacher, 89, Edgerton, died Thursday at home. Private services will be held in response to the statewide ban placed by Gov. Evers limiting public gathering to 10 people. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard W. Sams, 83, Delavan, died Sunday at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Westshire Club House, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Amy T. Schrank, 31, Milton, died Thursday at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Private memorial services will be held in response to the statewide ban placed by Gov. Evers limiting public gatherings to 10 people. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
June R. Seman, 83, Williams Bay, died Thursday at Post Acute Care Center, Williams Bay. Services were Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Melitta M. Tofsland, 66, Edgerton, died Saturday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Private services will be held in response to the statewide ban placed by Gov. Evers limiting public gatherings to 10 people. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.