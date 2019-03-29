William Eugene Clouse, 77, Edgerton, formerly Janesville, died Monday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 5 at the funeral home.

Mary Catherine Matuska, 76, Beloit, died Wednesday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.