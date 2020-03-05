Janice Bloom, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday at Beloit Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Shirley L. Broihahn, 91, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Geneva Lake Manor Care Center, Lake Geneva. Private family services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Juan Fonseca, 79, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm. Friday at the funeral home.

Linda L. Getchell, 71, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Ruth Mary Perry, 85, Beloit, died Tuesday at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Melvin W. Schultz, 72, Milton, died Dec. 17 at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Milton Community House, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.