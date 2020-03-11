Leona Mildred Jones, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gloria Moehrke, 91, Delavan died Tuesday at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Sally Ann Natter, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Memorial services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Harlan D. Norby, 81, Milton, died Monday in Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, March 18, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 18 at the funeral home.

Ronald L. “Suds” Schober, 74, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Shirley A. Sittler, 81, Elkhorn, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.

Jarrett S. Uncapher, 24, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Guadalupe S. Wright, 100, East Troy, died Saturday at Brolen Park Assisted Living, East Troy. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elgin, Illinois. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.