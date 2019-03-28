Donna M. Anderson, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nora Ellen King, 68, Milton, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.