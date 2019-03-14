Mary Beth Bell, 76, Clinton, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Muriel K. Bumgarner, 79, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lydia I. Easter, 96, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

James W. “Jim” Fink Sr., 78, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jerry M. Prichett, 52, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ronald Duane Scott, 78, Beloit, formerly Rockton, Illinois, died Monday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Gharld “Grampa Junior” Vance, 74, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services today at the funeral home.

