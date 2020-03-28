Theodore “Ted” Bender, 83, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charles B. Smythe, 92, Beloit, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Services will be held this summer. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ramona A. Strohbusch, 98, Stoughton, died Thursday at Skaalen Nursing Home, Stoughton. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.