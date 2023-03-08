Harry J. Crusan, 96, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, March 7, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Betty Lorenzi, 95, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, March 2, at her son's home in North Carolina. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services March 13 at the funeral home.