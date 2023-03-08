Harry J. Crusan, 96, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, March 7, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Betty Lorenzi, 95, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, March 2, at her son's home in North Carolina. Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services March 13 at the funeral home.
Neil Olson, 76, Milton, died Wednesday, March 8, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Stuart K. Olson, 95, Janesville, died Monday, March 6, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Maxine Lois (Whitt) Owen, 85, Beloit, died Feb. 28 in Beloit. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services March 11 at the funeral home.
Robert Howard Ozburn, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.