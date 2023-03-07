Death notices for March 8, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jane Dennis, 96, Janesville, died Monday, March 6, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.Richard C. Eldredge, 80, Janesville, died Monday, March 6, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.Sheila Berry Seibert, 85, Janesville, died Tuesday, March 7, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Fired Rock County medical investigator seeks review of office's management Janesville Plan Commission recommends massive TIF district at GM-JATCO site Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation underway into racist behavior Rock County 4-H Fair headliners include Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, UW Marching Band Human bone found at Milwaukee beach; other remains there too Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW