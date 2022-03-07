Gary Benage, 50, Janesville, died Sunday, Marc 6, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jason Cain, 61, Allen’s Grove, died Sunday, March 6, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 10 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting family.
Jasmine M. Crawford, 29, Janesville, died Thursday, March 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’ s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Anne J. (Taddeo) Jaske, 90, Elkhorn, died Saturday, March 5, at Oak Hill Terrace, Waukesha. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 11 a.m. March 12 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Jon Anthony Summerbell, 60, formerly Janesville, died Feb. 21 in Warrensburg, Missouri. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gene Albert Wegner, 58, Edgerton, died Saturday, March 5, at home. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
