Concetta J. “Connie” Haag, 62, Milton, died Thursday, March 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.
Pauline L. Hudson, 71, Milton, died Sunday, March 5, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
H. Jean Kutz, 93, Janesville, died Saturday, March 4, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services March 17 at the funeral home.
Duane Parr, 83, Milton, died Friday, March 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 10 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
James C. Rains, 52, Beloit, died Sunday, March 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Betty Lou Rutter, 85, Janesville, died Sunday, March 5, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.