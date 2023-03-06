Concetta J. “Connie” Haag, 62, Milton, died Thursday, March 2, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.

Pauline L. Hudson, 71, Milton, died Sunday, March 5, at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.