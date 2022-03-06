Maurice Bonavnet, 92, Orfordville, died Saturday, March 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Davis, 68, Janesville, died Sunday, March 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bernice “Meske” Hart, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, March 5, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services March 10 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charmaine A. Ingalls, 61, Delavan, died Friday, March 4, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Linda L. Pernot, 72, Evansville, died Friday, March 4, at home. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday March 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Ludy Petterson, 87, Beloit, died Tuesday, March 1, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services March 9 at the funeral home.
Sun H. “Sue” Ronde, 75, Janesville, died Friday, March 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
