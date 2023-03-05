Joe Emert, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, March 2, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Sandra J. Garde, 76, Beloit, died Thursday, March 2, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.