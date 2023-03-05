Joe Emert, 86, Janesville, died Thursday, March 2, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sandra J. Garde, 76, Beloit, died Thursday, March 2, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David L. Hesselman, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 1, at home. Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Bucky's Lucky Bell Bar & Grill, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. March 8 at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Carole Moe, 90, Brodhead, died Thursday, March 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
JoAnne Mary (Fraser) Neuenschwander, 89, Evansville, died Friday, March 3, at Kelly House, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Duane Robert Parr, 83, Milton, died Friday, March 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
David John Paugel, 76, Evansville, died Monday, Feb. 27, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 10 at the church.
Dorothy V. Peterson, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, March 4, at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services March 8 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jean A. (Babcock) Thom, 89, Janesville, died Friday, March 3, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services March 21 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.